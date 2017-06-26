Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed led JuD plotted attack on CRPF in Srinagar, video shows

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-Ud Dawah (JuD) has hailed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for carrying out a terror attack on CRPF patrol party in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir in which one jawan was martyred and two personnel injured. (PTI)

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-Ud Dawah (JuD) has hailed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for carrying out a terror attack on CRPF patrol party in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir in which one jawan was martyred and two personnel injured, according to India Today report. JuD leaders had gathered in Lahore in Pakistan following the attack and exhorted people to pray for the LeT terorists, the report says. The channel claimed that it has a video which proved this. Saeed’s brother-in-law Abdul Makki was also present during the event held at JuD headquarters. The attack was carried out on Saturday. Sub-inspector Sahib Shukla, who hailed from Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh, lost his life while constable-driver Nissar Ahmed and another jawan were injured. It has been learned that the CRPF personnel were part of a road-opening team. They were sitting inside their vehicle at Pantha chowk bypass along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway when terrorists had attacked them, as per PTI report.

On June 7 a Pakistani court had reserved its verdict in the detention case pertaining to Saeed and his four aides, as per PTI report. A division bench headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan reserved the decision after the Punjab government law officer submitted a reply and Saeed’s counsel advocate A K Dogar completed his arguments. According to the Punjab government’s reply, Saeed and his aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – were detained on the instruction of the federal government for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to peace and security of the country.

Saeed had earlier claimed he had been detained by the Pakistani government in order to stop him from raising voice for Kashmiris. The federal interior ministry rejected his arguments and told the board that “Saeed and his four aides have been detained for spreading terrorism in the name of Jihad.”

On April 30, detention of Saeed and his four aides was extended by the Punjab government for another 90 days under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The Punjab government on January 30 had put these five under house arrest in Lahore under the Second Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997

The Nawaz government had reportedly taken action against Saeed after the US clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed it may face sanctions, as per PTI report. JuD is believed to be the front for the banned LeT. The organisation is accused of involvement in militant activities in India and has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in 2014.