Mumbai shocker! Police does this shameful act with a woman breastfeeding her child; watch

(Source: Video Grab of CNN News 18 Video)

In a shocking incident which highlights the insensitivity of the Mumbai Police, a woman, who was breastfeeding her infant inside a car, was towed away. In the video aired by a private news channel, it can be clearly seen that the Traffic In-Charge Shashank Rane was well aware of the fact that a woman is breastfeeding her child inside the car that he is towing. In spite of this fact, we went ahead with the towing of the car and showed no concern for the woman and her child sitting inside. The woman can be seen shouting and screaming to drive slow as she was breastfeeding her child but her repeated requests made no effect on Rane. Maharashtra Finance Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, has promised that action will be taken against the traffic cops for behaving in such a manner, as per India Today. Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner has come to act swiftly on the incident by ordering an inquiry into the case. He has also ordered DCP Traffic West to visit the spot of the incident and begin the inquiry immediately. He also asked the police to make sure that they file a report by tomorrow, as per a tweet by ANI. Watch video:

Lalita Mangalam, former chairperson National Commission for Women, while speaking on the incident, told a private news channel that towing a car is not illegal but in this case, a mother and her baby was also being towed away with the car. She also said that the traffic cops involved in the incident must be suspended. This is not the stand-alone incident which has brought the Mumbai Police in the culprit box. Earlier, the Mumbai Police was slammed by the people for moral policing when it rounded up 13 couples and 35 others following raids at hotels and a beach. The social media also reacted furiously to the incident asking, “How can conduct in a private room by two consenting adults be a public offence? Police have gone too far, needs counselling.”

In the latest update on the incident, the accused constable has been suspended, as per a tweet by News 18.