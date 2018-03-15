Mumbai Shocker! Ceiling crashes on patients undergoing dialysis, two injured

The plaster and ceiling came crashing down at the hospital’s dialysis department located on the second floor. (Source: IE)

In yet another incident of medical apathy, two patients waiting for dialysis suffered minor injuries as the hospital’s ceiling fell down. On Wednesday night, a part of the ceiling of the dialysis unit at KEM hospital, located in the Parel area of Mumbai, fell down injuring two patients who were admitted for dialysis. As per a report by The Indian Express, the dialysis unit was located on the second floor of the civic-run hospital.

The dean, Dr Avinash Supe, while speaking to The Indian Express, said that the patients are in a stable condition. He added that the two patients survived the accident with minor scratches. Meanwhile, hospital authorities are shifting a part of the dialysis unit into another area. Supe claimed that the services will be restored completely within the next 3 to 4 days.

A doctor at the hospital told The Indian Express that the number of casualties in the incident would have been greater had the accident occurred during the daytime. The dialysis unit, as per the report, has over eight beds and witnesses a footfall of 25 patients on a daily basis.

This is not the lone instance of its kind in Mumbai. Even last year, a part of the ceiling inside the state-run JJ Hospital’s resident hostel in Mumbai had collapsed injuring a doctor’s mother.