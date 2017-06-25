Mumbai rains: Train, road traffic hit as heavy rains lash city

Mumbai’s civic infrastructure in India’s financial capital yet again came a-cropper this year in what appears to be a re-run of a show year after year. (Source: ANI)

Mumbai rains: Mumbai’s civic infrastructure in India’s financial capital yet again came a-cropper this year in what appears to be a re-run of a show year after year. The traffic in the city, both rail and road, was affected as Mumbai witnessed heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorm, as reported by Times Now. Indian Meteorological Department officials have told newswire agency PTI that the South West monsoon has become active along the Maharashtra coastline. This has led to a heavy downpour in the Konkan region and Mumbai. Dahanu tehsil in Palghar district has recorded 124.7 mm of rainfall in a single day. Earlier the meteorological department officials had said that the monsoon is moving very fast towards the North and then slowly covering Central and Eastern India.

Heavy rainfall has also drenched Thane and Palghar districts in the last 24 hours, Mahabaleshwar recorded 114.1 mm of rainfall and Nashik recorded 58.6 mm. Meanwhile, places like Sangli recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall, Gondia recorded 6.8 mm Buldhana 9 and Nanded recorded only 4 mm of rainfall. Areas in central Maharashtra such as Vidarbha and Marathwada are yet to experience any rainfall. Farmers in these areas are waiting for the rains so that they can start sowing their crops.

Slightly North along the coastline in Valsad, Gujarat nine people had to be rescued due to a flood like situation. Valsad has received 105 mm of rain in a 12 hour period from 7 AM to 7 PM on Saturday. Officials told ANI that over 12 inches of rain was received in the region in a span of 12 hours.