Mumbai rains disrupt train services, Railways, Thane Municipal Corporation play blame game

With Mumbai rains playing spoilsport and causing water-logging in many areas leading to Railways services being suspended for hours on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) was quick to blame the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for the disruption. Water-logging happened in sections between Kurla and Kalyan, and also at the tracks at Kalwa station. Railways also blamed the garbage dumped on the railway tracks for obstructing the flow of rain water. According to CR works undertaken by the municipality had obstructed the natural drainage line near the tracks. However, this the TMC vehemently refuted. TMC said that cleaning the culverts was never their responsibilty. Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde told Indian Express, that railway land does not come under the stretch so CR cannot blame TMC for the clogging. “I visited the spot to have a word with railways about how we were at fault with their tracks being water-logged. Due to the heavy water flow, the muck which they removed and parked near the tracks again came inside the gaps causing blockage. The water logging was never caused due to the incapacity of our precautionary measures but theirs,” she said.

When services were suspended or slowed down in some areas, an official tweet from Divisional Railway Manager’s handle on Sunday read, “Flooding at Kalwa station is due to construction of the concrete road by TMC. This resulted in obstruction to natural flow of water and flooding nearby areas and railway tracks. TMC is advised to improve drainage”. Both Railways and TMC have agreed to undertake micro-tunnelling work to ensure the culverts present below the tracks get wider. “We will share the expenditure equally and complete work within eight days,” said Sunil Chavan, additional municipal commissioner (TMC), adding that the total cost of the work would be Rs 50 lakh.