Mumbai ‘Rail-Roko’ LIVE: Students halt Central Railway traffic between Matunga and Dadar over govt jobs, services hit

Mumbai ‘Rail-Roko’ LIVE: Mumbai Railway traffic was heavily affected on Tuesday morning when scores of agitated students aspiring for railway jobs blocked suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations. Morning commute came to a grinding halt after students blocked rail tracks at around 7 am, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters. The agitators forced the railway to stop the suburban as well as express trains in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT. Railway security forces including the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have reached the spot to control the crowd, reported the Indian Express. Students were shouting slogans ‘rail-roko’ against railways and held placards in their hands demanding one time settlement from GM quota. The agitators complained that there has been no recruitment since last four years and that they are struggling from pillar to post.

10: 19 am: Students shouting slogans ‘rail-roko’ against railways held placards in their hands. More than 2000 students have taken Mumbai by storm. Watch video-

Mumbai: ‘Rail roko’ by 2000 students over railway board exams. Suburban train services on central line come to a halt. @vaishnavi_1001 with more details. pic.twitter.com/OQohRQTAFI — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 20, 2018

10: 15 am: Agitated students blocked the rail track in the moring around 7 am, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express trains in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT. They are demanding jobs from government. Students are also seeking one time settlement from GM quota.

10: 10 am: Mumbai Police took to Twitter and informed the commuters about the halt in Railway services and said, due to agitation by Railway apprentices between Dadar and Matunga Rly Stations, the train services of Central Railways have been affected.

Due to agitation by Railway apprentices between Dadar and Matunga Rly Stations, Train services of Central Railways affected. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 20, 2018

10: 05 am: The police have meanwhile reached the spot.

10: 00 am: Students blocked railway traffic demanding jobs in railways, due to which services between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station were affected.