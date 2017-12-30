Mumbai pub fire: She turned 28, celebrated with her family, and killed an hour later

Khushbu Bhansali, from Sanchore village in Rajasthan, was bringing in her birthday with cousins and friends when the fire broke out in the 1Above bar and restaurant.

MOHAMED THAVER & SAGAR RAJPUT

IT was her birthday today,” was the hushed whisper that went through the crowd of mourners assembled at the Chandanwadi crematorium on Friday afternoon as 28-year-old Khushbu Bhansali’s grandfather and then her uncle lit her pyre. Khushbu Bhansali, from Sanchore village in Rajasthan, was bringing in her birthday with cousins and friends when the fire broke out in the 1Above bar and restaurant. Hours after they retrieved the bodies of Khushbu and her relative Kinjal from the washroom of the eatery, relatives were left with “whats-ifs” and “if-onlys,” for their birthday celebration had been a last-minute decision. “There were no plans for the party. Khushbu, who was turning 28 on Friday, and her husband Jayesh decided suddenly that they could not bring in her birthday without a celebration. So she called up several friends including Kinjal, a relative, who also lost her life in the blaze,” said Ravindra Angara, a distant relative of Kinjal. In fact, when Khushbu called, Kinjal and her husband Jayesh were already asleep. “They did not even answer the phone a couple of times. It was only on the fourth call that Kinjal answered and told Khushbu she didn’t want to go alone. But Khushbu insisted and Kinjal did not want to break her heart. She along with Jayesh then headed to 1Above.” A relative said that the choice of restaurant was an easy one. For 1Above was popular with youngsters who wanted quality vegetarian food as well as some drinks and the ambience. The Bhansalis and their friends dined here frequently. Angara added: “Maut ka bulawa aaya tha to kya kar sakte hain. (What can one do if death comes calling.) Khushbu, the eldest of five siblings, had a special bond with Kinjal, relatives say. “Both girls got married the same date two years back.” Another relative said that Khushbu graduated in commerce from HR College in south Mumbai. “After marriage, while she was not employed, she was interested in fashion designing and would take contracts for bridal dresses. She was an extrovert and an intelligent girl,” the relative added.