Mumbai pub blaze: 14 killed, owners booked – What really happened

In a grisly end to the year, at least 14 people died, 11 of them women, and 54 others were injured as fire swept through a pub and the rest of the building where it was located in the early hours of Friday in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

VISHWAS WAGHMODE

In a grisly end to the year, at least 14 people died, 11 of them women, and 54 others were injured as fire swept through a pub and the rest of the building where it was located in the early hours of Friday in Lower Parel in Mumbai. As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the incident and five municipal officials were suspended, it emerged that that the restaurant-pub 1Above at the Trade House Building in the Kamala Mills Compound had been served notices in the past by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged violations and had even been prosecuted for unauthorised construction and alterations. Despite this track record of a series of violations recorded by the BMC during inspections of 1Above and the adjoining Mojo’s Bistro, officials permitted 1Above to renew its licence barely 10 days ago. In a statement Friday, the owners of 1Above, however, denied that the fire broke out in their establishment. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta suspended five officials of the local office of the BMC, and also transferred the assistant municipal commissioner of the G-South Ward, the top civic official of the area, for lapses and negligence in allowing the eateries to operate despite multiple previous violations. The restaurant was operating in what was designated as a terrace space though the BMC’s policy to permit rooftop restaurants in Mumbai is still on the anvil.

According to the civic body’s records, 1Above, which is run by M/s Sigrid Hospitality and Entertainment LLP, was issued a licence on December 19, 2016 in the name of licencee Kripesh Sanghavi. The licence was to expire on December 17.But it was renewed by the civic body and is now valid up to December 18, 2018. Both eateries were located on the second floor of the Trade House Building. “Almost a month after the Mojo’s Bistro started operations in April civic officials carried out an inspection on May 17. They found that the terrace was being used for trade activity, illegally. Then, inspections were carried out on July 13 and August 23. It was observed that they were allowing patrons to smoke in the premises — they had no permission for this. We prosecuted them three times for these violations,” an official said. The BMC also carried out “seizure action” twice in October, carting away some belongings of 1Above. Action against 1Above was taken on the same days as at Mojo’s. “In this case also, smoking was being allowed without permission. We also prosecuted 1Above three times,” the official said, adding that demolitions were carried out at both eating houses in the first week of August. At 1Above, the BMC’s inspection team found an unauthorised construction of a partition wall with a tin sheet. Two rooms had also been constructed with asbestos sheets and a GI sheet roof. All of these were demolished in August. At Mojo’s, an unauthorised construction shed with fiber sheet roof was demolished. In September, the assistant municipal commissioner of G-South Ward wrote to the management of 1Above regarding the violations — the terrace continued to be used illegally, cigarette smoking was being permitted and hookahs were being served without permission. The letter, sources said, asked the restaurant to discontinue these activities and warned of seizure action. An official said that the building proposals department had first granted sanctions for the restaurant in the Trade House Building in November 2014. “The fire department issued an NOC in November 2016, following which the licence was issued,” the official said.