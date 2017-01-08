Mumbai Police rules out ‘foul play’ as cause of Om Puri’s death

Om Puri. (PTI)

News regarding veteran actor Om Puri’s death took a turn for the worse when foul play was alleged by some after after postmortem report surfaced. However, even as Mumbai police doubts foul play as the reason for death of the iconic actor, authorities have stated that the cause of death is ‘unknown’. The veteran actor passed away on 6th January, at his Mumbai residence after a heart attack at the age of 66. Mumbai police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) on Saturday evening in connection with actor Om Puri’s death, reported ANI.

The news of foul play started spreading when the preliminary postmortem report on the deceased actor stated the cause of death as ‘unknown’. The Mumbai police has, meanwhile interrogated Puri’s domestic help and driver.

Om Puri was born in Ambala on October 18, 1950 in a Punjabi family. He was a student of NSD (National School of Drama) where he had Naseeruddin Shah as batch-mate. He enthralled the Indian audiences by his originality and creativeness in acting. It was his silver screen perfection which earned him the fourth highest civilian award, the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India in 1990. He was also declared an honorary officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2004.