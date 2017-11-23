Mumbai Police lashes out at Varun Dhawan stunt, slaps e-challan on actor for selfie with fan in running car

Varun Dhawan clicking selfie with a fan. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Police lashed out at Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan for trying to be over-smart and pulling off a stunt on the road which wasn’t necessary. Varun was caught taking a selfie with a fan in a running car. What was dangerous about this act is that while Varun was inside a car, the fan was sitting in an auto. Both Varun and that admirer came out of the window of their respective vehicles to take this picture. The act, as it turned out, didn’t go down well with the Mumbai Police which has now issued an e-challan against the Judwaa 2 actor.

In its tweet, the Mumbai police warned Varun by saying that these stunts might work on the big screen but he should act with more responsibility on the streets of Mumbai. It also warned Varun of being harsher the next time. “@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher,” the Mumbai police wrote in its tweet.

.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Varun was last seen in his father’s movie Judwaa 2 alongside Tappsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was a Super hit as it did very well on box-office and became the second highest-earning movie of 2017, going past Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The No. 1 spot was later taken over by Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again which is now the highest-earning Bollywood movie of 2017.

Yesterday, a few reports surfaced suggesting that Varun will be replacing Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance-based film. However, the choreographer-turned-director, who is currently busy with the shooting of Race 3 also starring Salman along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, dismissed these reports by calling them ‘rubbish’. “It is all rubbish. I don’t know who is even making these news. I am busy shooting Race 3 right now. There are no changes in the film I will be doing with Salman Khan,” Remo said