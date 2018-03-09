Mumbai Palghar Fire: At least three killed, several injured following blast at chemical factory; rescue operation underway

Mumbai Palghar Fire: At least three killed, several injured; rescue operation underway

Mumbai Palghar Fire: After fire incidents in Kamala Mills and Kalachowki, yet another fire tragedy has been reported in Maharashtra, this time from Palghar. A massive explosion, believed to have occurred at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, has triggered fires which killed at least three and injured many. At least six factory units got trapped in the flames, as per media reports. The blast, that is learnt to have occurred around 11:10 PM on Thursday, was so strong that it shattered window panes in buildings as far as three kilometers away.

The major cause behind the fire at Novaphene Speciality Ltd, in Boisar MIDC industrial area, hasn’t been ascertained as yet, however, as per initial reports, the fire was triggered when a boiler containing industrial solvent burst under high temperature and pressure.

#WATCH: Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Palghar’s Tarapur. 5 people injured in the incident. (Earlier Visuals) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xgK3FhFngO — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018

Search and rescue operations are underway and going by the massive scale of the fire, the police suspect that the casualties may increase. As per media reports, while the fire has subsided, flames will have to be tamed in few areas in order to prevent the rekindling of fire. The accidental site has been cordoned off while the fire-fighters controlling the fire.

Notably, in the past one year, many incidents of fire break out had jolted the state of Maharashtra. The most infamous being the Kamala Mills fire as it took toll of 14 people including 13 guests and one staffer. As per reports, the fire had allegedly begun from an illegal hookah counter at adjacent Mojo’s Bistro.