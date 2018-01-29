Mumbai MRI machine death case: Man dies in horrific manner; what we know so far

file photo of Rajesh Maru

In a tragic and bizarre incident, a 32-year-old man Rajesh Maru got killed when he was allegedly sucked into an MRI machine in Mumbai’s Nair Hospital. The family of Maru said that he was sucked inside the MRI machine and died after inhaling oxygen that leaked out of a cylinder. The police, however, claimed that the man was killed when he inhaled excessive oxygen that came out of the cylinder when he entered the MRI room with a relative, who was there to undergo the scan. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday has set up a committee to inquire into the death of Maru in Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai. The civic body is also planning to issue stricter guidelines in all civic hospitals after this unfortunate incident. The hospital authorities said that they are co-operating with police on the investigation.

“The BMC administration has set up a committee, headed by deputy municipal commissioner. The inquiry report is expected by next Monday,” said the official quoting PTI. The official also said that BMC will issue stricter orders for hospital staff for handling MRI machines.

No entry with banned items

It is known that MRI machines use strong magnetic fields, electric fields gradients and radio waves to form images of internal organs in humans. For the same reason, mobile phones and other metallic objects are not allowed inside the scanning room. In this incident, the family members of the deceased said that they were asked to remove all metallic items including mobile phones before going inside.

Hospital rules breached?

However, they claimed that the ward boy said that oxygen cylinder could be carried in the room as the machine was not switched on. A relative of the victim on Sunday said that Maru was pulled inside the machine along with the cylinder due to the powerful magnetic field.

How the tragedy happened

“Maru’s hand got trapped in the machine while the opening of the oxygen cylinder snapped. After hearing this commotion, we all rushed inside the room and pulled him out of the machine,” said relative. The Police, however, claimed that on the direction of doctor the victim took the patient to the MRI room for the scan. There, an oxygen cylinder leaked. The official claimed that the oxygen was in liquid form which is poisonous and the victim inhaled it in an excessive amount and died on the spot. Taking action on the incident, the police booked three staffers of Nair Hospital for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested a doctor and a ward boy.