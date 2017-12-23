Mumbai local compartments to be painted saffron? Here’s what Railway is planning to keep women safe

The Central Railway to ensure the safety of women on the suburban trains of Mumbai has come up with this unique suggestion of painting the women compartments in a ''soothing saffron'' colour in order to encourage their courage and valour.

The Central Railway to ensure the safety of women on the suburban trains of Mumbai has come up with this unique suggestion of painting the women compartments in a ”soothing saffron” colour in order to encourage their courage and valour. The colour will also inspire the sacrifice and chivalry among men. Pranav Kumar, the additional chief security commissioner Railway Protection Force (RPF), Central Railway stated in a concept note to the Railway Board which says the exterior compartment for women should bear the significant colour. “Exterior of coaches/compartments reserved for women passengers should bear different colour from other coaches of the train. Soothing saffron colour is suggested,” Kumar said. This was one of the six new measures suggested by the CR to strengthen the security of women commuters.

The one note further read, ”Saffron colour, which signifies courage, valour and sacrifice, will inspire women passengers to rise against male encroachers, and male passengers will desist from entering into coaches reserved for women passengers as sacrifice and chivalry on their part.” The RPF official said that the Railway Board on Wednesday had asked information from each zone of railway department as to what steps were being taken to ensure the security of women commuters and children in the train. After continual crimes against women over the last two months, the Board was prompted to take the step. Giving each zone a day’s time to respond, the Board had also asked for ideas that the Railways could implement in the next year.

“Many a time, male commuters enter the ladies compartment by mistake. As each coach bears the same colour, it becomes difficult to differentiate between coaches. By giving it another colour, we only mean to differentiate it from other coaches, so that could alert male passengers from entering the coach,” Kumar said.

A senior CR official said that “the Railways is aiming at declaring 2018 as the year for the safety of women and children” on trains. Each of the 12 coaches in the Mumbai local train has a uniform colour which is based on the type of rake. On both CR and Western Railway, there are three coaches earmarked for women commuters in local trains, with one located behind the motorman’s cabin, another in the middle, and the third three coaches away from the guard’s cabin. Male passengers are restricted from entering or travelling in these compartments. However, men are allowed to use some compartments reserved for women after 11 pm until 5 am.