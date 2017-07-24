Mumbai killer pothole costs woman biker her life; truck runs her over as she looked to avoid big chuckhole in road

34-year-old Jagruti Viraj Hogale was run over by a truck after she tried to evade a pothole on the Jawhar-Dahanu highway. (Facebook/Jagruti Viraj Hogale)

Mumbai’s Killer Potholes: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is under fire after a spate of incidents occurred involving killer potholes on Mumbai’s streets or other incidents that have caused deaths and injuries. In the latest horror incident that happened on Sunday, a woman biker was run over by a truck after she tried to evade a pothole on the Jawhar-Dahanu highway. 34-year-old Jagruti Viraj Hogale, who was a member of the ‘Bikerni Motorcycle Club’, fell from her motorcycle after she got stuck in a pothole. Police told Hidustan Times that Hogale was travelling from Bandra to Jawhar, about 140 km from Mumbai. Assistant police inspector Jayprakash Gute, Kasa police station told HT, “Hogale tried to overtake a truck near Vaiti village at around 9 am. It was raining heavily at that time, so she did not see a pothole in front of her until last minute. And when she saw that, she swerved left to avoid it and was killed.” ANI reported that Congress leader RV Patil has demanded an FIR to be filed against those involved in the negligence.

Maharashtra’s PWD Minister, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde told the agency, “All roads are not under PWD (Public Works Department), and the government has ordered an inquiry, taking note of all incidents. Road repair can take place only after rains.” On July 22, a 57-year old former TV anchor Kanchan Nath died a shocking death after a coconut tree fell on her in Chembur. Her husband Rajat Nath told HT that an individual had approached the BMC to cut the tree but the application was ignored by the civic body. He has accused BMC for criminal negligence and has decided to take legal action against it.

Also Watch

BMC has been under public scrutiny after RJ Malishka Mendosa made a video of Mumbai’s potholes and the worsening conditions of roads in monsoon season. BMC had slapped a Rs 10,000 fine on Mendosa for making a ‘defamatory’ video even as she received support on social media.