Mumbai: Kannada actress Parul Yadav attacked by vicious dogs, rushed to hospital with severe injuries

Kannada actress Parul Yadav sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of six dogs on Monday. The actress was walking with her pet near her apartment on Jogeshwari Road in the suburbs of Mumbai when a pack of stray dogs tried to attack her pet dog. In an attempt to save her pet she suffered multiple bites with severe wounds on her face, legs and neck.

According to reports, no one came for her rescue when she was attacked. The actress was later admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. According to her sister who talked to media persons, Parul sustained a 3 cm deep cut on her head. A surgery is needed for the treatment and is likely to be done on her for the same today on Wednesday.

Parul has recently signed a contract for the remake of Hindi film ‘Queen’ in Kannada. ‘Queen’ is being remade in all four South Indian languages. Before this she has appeared in several regional films including Krithyam, Black Dalia in Malayalam and Dreams, Pulan Visaranai 2 in Tamil. For her career in Kannada film industry she debuted with Pawan Wadeyar’s Govindaya Namaha in 2012. Later she worked on the movies like Bachchan, Uppi 2, Vaastu Prakara and Killing Veerappan.