Mumbai Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Police issues lookout notices against all accused, BMC suspends officials; here are top developments

The incident occured at Kamala Mills building, a popular night spot as well as commercial hub housing several offices including national television channels.

Kamala Mills fire tragedy: 14 people have died and 54 others have been injured so far as celebrations turned nightmare for people partying at a Mumbai’s 1 Above and Mojo pubs on Friday. The two pubs are located Kamala Mills, a corporate building in Mumbai’s high profile Lower Parel area. As per reports, a fire broke out at 1 Above and later got spread to Mozo, situated a floor below. Shocking details of negligence and blatant flouting of regulations have emerged in the initial probe. Police have lodged a complaint and lookout notices have been issued against the accused. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an enquiry, while PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have issued reactions to the controversy. Some of the eyewitnesses have also shared their first-hand accounts of about the incident.

Here are the top development and must know details about the tragedy

– The probe: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the incident. So far, 5 municipal officials were suspended as it emerged that 1Above was served notices in the past by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged violations and even prosecuted for unauthorised construction and alterations. The BMC officials permitted 1Above to renew its licence barely ten days ago despite finding lapses.

– Police have booked three directors of Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment LLP which runs 1Above. They have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in addition to other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

– Location of the incident: The incident occured at Kamala Mills building, a popular night spot as well as commercial hub housing several offices including national television channels. The location is also known as the media hub of Mumbai. The location is house to several media outlets, including TV news channels Times Now, ET Now and TV9 Marathi, have offices in the complex.

– First-hand account: Some people present in the building have revealed chilling first hand account of the incident. Sanjay Jadhav, a news channel employee, whose workplace is located in Kamala Mills, said, “I was in the night shift. We heard people screaming at the pub. Initially, we thought it is due to the party which was underway there.” He added: “When I came out of my office, I saw that a fire has broken out at the rooftop pub. The main entrance of our office was blocked due to the flames,”

Sulbha KG Arora, a Mumbai doctor, told NDTV news channel, she was present at the 1 Above restaurant at the time of incident. “There was no time for anyone to reach out because the fire spread so rapidly. The staff members of the restaurant were trying to help the customers as much as possible,” she told NDTV on the phone. “There was a stampede and someone pushed me. People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames,” she said separately in a tweet. “Still don’t know how I got out alive.”

– Police officials said that fire brigade teams and police rushed to the spot and 35 injured people were pulled out from inside the pub and taken to the hospital.

– It is reported that massive blaze engulfed the entire building in about 30 minutes. It took hours for the fighters to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is not known.

– Word from PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind: PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed anguish over the tragedy. “Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that that injured recover quickly,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, and said he has directed the BMC commissioner to conduct an inquiry.