Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: No cylinder at our facility, all guests safe, says Mojo’s Bistro

The statement from Mojo’s claimed the facility had all its fire safety norms, certificates and procedures in place. (PTI)

Mojo’s Bistro, the pub in the central Mumbai building that caught fire shortly after midnight, today said its guests were escorted out safely and denied that it had any cylinders on its premises. Fourteen people were killed in the fire that started after 12.30 am in the 1 Above pub on the terrace of the building in Lower Parel and spread to Mojo’s Bistro on the third floor, one level below. Eyewitnesses said LPG cylinders, bigger than the ones used in homes, were kept close to the spot, which may have led to the flames spreading. In a statement, Mojo’s Bistro denied that it had any cylinders on its premises. “Our staff were able to evacuate all our guests and themselves out to safety with zero injury. There were no cylinders on our premises,” it said. The statement added it was saddened by the incident and the loss of lives.

The statement from Mojo’s claimed the facility had all its fire safety norms, certificates and procedures in place. The staff, it said, was “thoroughly trained” in fire drills due to which the guests could be evacuated.