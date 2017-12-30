Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Delhi government takes lesson from tragedy, orders officials to inspect restaurants

A birthday bash turned tragic, after a fire that started at a rooftop spread rapidly through building. (AP)

Days after fire tragedy in a Mumbai Pub at Kamala Mills compound, which claimed 14 innocent lives, Delhi Government, while taking all required precautions have asked all offices of Delhi Fire Service to carry out inspections in all restaurants in their areas, mainly in crowded places. The decision by the Delhi Government is quite significant not only because it has come days after the Mumbai fire tragedy, but also with New Year coming up. “All offices of Delhi Fire Service have been asked to carry out inspection/visit at restaurants in their respective area, specially in crowded places,” GC Mishra, Chief Fire Officer was quoted as saying by ANI. Earlier on Friday, a birthday bash turned tragic, after a fire that started at a rooftop spread rapidly through building killing 14 people and injuring 21.

Most victims, including 11 women, died of asphyxiation, KEM hospital said where the injured and the dead were taken. Two gutted pubs were located in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area of the city. The fire had engulfed the building in 30 minutes. It took several hours to doze off the fire. The fire brigade and the police pulled out as many as 35 injured people from the pub and took them to hospital, a police official said. The police have also booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, among others, under a number of charges which included culpable homicide not amounting to murder. They have been charged underIPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

A number of media outlets like Times Now, ET Now and TV9 Marathi have their offices in the complex. Earlier, there had been allegations that civic authorities turned blind eye to construction irregularities and violation of fire safety norms in the building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolence at the tragedy. “Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Expressing grief, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he directed the BMC commissioner to conduct a probe in the matter.