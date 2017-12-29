Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: BMC suspends five officials for blaze tragedy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today suspended five of its officials in connection with the fire in a Central Mumbai pub that claimed 14 lives, a top official said. (Image: IE)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today suspended five of its officials in connection with the fire in a Central Mumbai pub that claimed 14 lives, a top official said. The civic body in the recent past had sent a few notices to the joints at the Kamala Mills compound for violation of norms, a senior BMC official said. “We have suspended five officials in connection with the fire tragedy,” Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta told PTI. The officials suspended were attached to the fire brigade and the G South Ward. The suspended officials include an assistant divisional fire officer, while the remaining four are from the ward office including engineers and health officials, civic sources said, adding the ward officer of G South has been transfered.

Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said an enquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against errant officials. A fire that started at a rooftop pub hosting a birthday party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, most of them women, shortly after midnight in a posh Mumbai locality, officials said today. The fire, which also injured 21 people, started after 12.30 am in the “1 Above” pub on the terrace, and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below. Most of the victims, who included 11 women, died of asphyxiation, said Avinash Supe, dean of the KEM Hospital where the injured and dead were brought.