Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: BMC official confirms investigation into incident underway

BMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner told ANI, “Investigation is underway; we are taking strict action against those who violated the rules.” (ANI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday confirmed that an investigation was underway into the fire that claimed 14 lives at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills. The BMC further averred that a strict action would be taken against those who had flouted rules. BMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner told ANI, “Investigation is underway; we are taking strict action against those who violated the rules.” Meanwhile, the BMC has launched an anti-encroachment drive against illegal structures in Lower Parel’s Raghuvanshi Mill compound as well as at Kamala Mills. BMC ward officers and workers reached the spot with cranes to continue the demolition drive.

The Mumbai police, earlier in the day, also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case. The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the ‘1 Above’ rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday took a stock of the situation and ordered a BMC commissioner to conduct an inquiry. Five BMC officials were suspended and the Mumbai Police booked the owner of the pub for negligence, besides other charges.