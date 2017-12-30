Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Blaze tragedy sparks worry among restaurateurs of Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village, Khan Market

After the incident in Mumbai’s posh locality, these owners shared frantic messages and the traders’ union has also called a meeting over the weekend to discuss how to make the market safer.

After the Kamala Mill fire claimed the lives of 14 individual after a sudden fire spread in the building, restaurateurs and bar owners of Delhi’s posh Khan Market shared a moment of restlessness and panic. After the incident in Mumbai’s posh locality, these owners shared frantic messages and the traders’ union has also called a meeting over the weekend to discuss how to make the market safer. traders’ union has also called a meeting over the weekend to discuss how to make the market safer. The market is bustling with crowd over the weekend which houses several bars and restaurants and is a major go-to for family and party animals. The bars and restaurants have narrow, dimly lit staircases and even inadequate fire exits.

But most of the restaurants lacking the adequate facility cite a rule which states that only restaurant with more than 50 seats need to have fire exits. At Parsi restaurant SodaBottleOpenerWala, spread across two floors, “there are 12 fire extinguishers, five fire buckets, trained staff but no fire exits”, said Sachet Seth, the manager. “We are a 46-seater; by law we don’t need to have fire exits. We ensure the venue doesn’t have any more people,” he said. At the two-storey Townhall, there are two fire exits on each floor, which open up to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Harry’s Bar. Navneet Kalra, who owns Townhall and Public Affair in Khan Market, said, “We have two fire exits at all our venues in Khan Market… fire extinguishers too. It’s just not for fire safety but also other events like a terror attack… we have to be prepared,” said Kalra. He further added that encroachment is another problemsince if there is afire, the fire tenders wont’ reach.

A massive fire started in a rooftop restaurant where a birthday celebration was ongoing, killing atleast 14 and injuring 21. Among those killed was Khushbu Bansali, the woman who was celebrating her 29th birthday at “1 Above” pub in upscale Parel’s Kamala Mill compound, and several of her friends. Two American brothers of Indian origin, and their aunt, who had gone to celebrate Khushbu’s birthday, were also among the dead. The blaze, the cause of which is not clear yet, started after 12.30 am at the 1 Above pub on the terrace, resulting in collapse of its bamboo-propped canopy, as towering flames leapt metres into the dark sky. It also engulfed the Mojo’s Bistro pub a storey below.