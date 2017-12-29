Mumbai Kamala Mills Building fire: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi condole deaths

At least 21 others were also injured in the deadly blaze that broke out in Kamala Mills compound early on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of 14 persons, who died after a fire broke out in a pub in Mumbai. “Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operations,” the President said in a tweet. “Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly,” Modi said.

At least 21 others were also injured in the deadly blaze that broke out in Kamala Mills compound early on Friday. The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. from a bistro The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant in The Kamla Trade House. It quickly spread to another pub and a restaurant in the vicinity, said an official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control around 6.30 a.m.