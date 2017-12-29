Mumbai Kamala Mills Building fire LIVE UPDATES: FIR against restaurant owner; 14 killed in Lower Parel

Mumbai Kamala Mills Building fire LIVE UPDATES: In a horrific incident, at least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire engulfed a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said.

Mumbai Kamala Mills Building fire LIVE UPDATES: In a horrific incident, at least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire engulfed a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI. The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said. Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said. The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels. According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

8:20 am: 14 dead and 14 injured, out of which 2 are critical in Kamala Mills fire, said BMC.

8:18 am: “Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operations, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

7:58 am: “There was a stampede and someone pushed me. People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames. Still don’t know how I got out alive. Some powers were definitely protecting me,” a survivor narrated her harrowing experience.

7:53 am: Inferno at Mumbai building

7:48 am: An FIR has been registered against the restaurant where the fire initiated in Mumbai’s Lower Parel locality.The case has been filed under the charges of culpable homicide under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

7:44 am: Avinash Supe further informed that 12 people who sustained minor injuries were being treated at the hospital.

#WATCH: Last night visuals of fire at #KamalaMills compound in #Mumbai‘s Lower Parel, the incident has claimed 14 lives. pic.twitter.com/Ud2s6QXTFF — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

7:40 am: Six fire tenders,four water tankers, an emergency ambulance have reached the spot to douse the flame. The fire has not been snuffed out completely but is reportedly under control.

7:37 am: As per the reports, the building is located near various media houses, like Mirror Now, ET Now and Times Now.

7:32 am: FIR under charges of culpable homicide registered against the restaurant ‘1 Above’ where the fire broke out.

07:27 am: Details of the casualties received from Dr Sandip, AMO at KEM hospital. Of the 16 injured, two have been taken to LTMG Sion hospital, while others who suffered minor injuries were sent to KEM hospital for immediate medical assistance.

07:24 am: DEAD: 1) Jeet- 49 yrs 2) Preeti – 36 yrs 3) Tejal 4) Unknown – 40 yrs 5) Pramila 6) Vishva- 23 yrs 7) Veena- 28 yrs 8) Kavita- 36 yrs 9) Paroli- 30 yrs 10) Dhairya- 26 yrs 11) Manisha- 30 yrs 12) Yasha- 27 13) Unknown 14) Unknown. CRITICAL: 1) Shefali, 2) Khushboo. Condition Stable: 1) Rohan- 22 yrs 2) Abhishekh- 22 yrs 3) Deep – 31 yrs 4) Utsav- 27 yrs 5) Ankita – 30 yrs 6) Siddharth- 24 yrs 7) Divya – 24 yrs 8) Neha- 28 yrs 9) Neh – 20 yrs 10) Shankra 11) Jeet- 21 yrs 12) Yash – 22 yrs, according to Indian Express report.