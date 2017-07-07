Mumbai gets open defecation free status; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweets Swachhata certificate

Devendra Fadnavis today said Mumbai has become open defecation free.(ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today tweeted that Mumbai has become open defecation free (ODF). According to mid-day.com, in a bid to get ODF status, the civic body went on a toilet inauguration spree. In all, 83 community, as well as temporary toilets with 1,215 seats in and around prominent spots, were inaugurated on two days’ notice. Superstar Salman Khan had also become part of the Clean India campaign and joined forces with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and ‘I love Mumbai’ foundation to make Mumbai open defecation free, Indian Express reported.

Last Friday, Salman, along with BMC chief Ajoy Mehta, and powered by Rahul Kanal’s ‘I love Mumbai’ foundation, Sahib Realty and Sach Ishaan, handed over public utility toilets at Madras Pada, Aarey Milk Colony, to the residents of the area to combat its open defecation problem, the report further added

Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu urged all the seven UTs to speed up implementation of various urban missions meant for improving infrastructure relating to sanitation, water supply and sewerage and affordable housing, the report further said. PM Modi earlier said Bijnaur’s Mubarakpur village has around 3.5 thousand families. Muslims are a majority in this village. This Ramzan they have decided to build toilets in this village. Official grant of nearly Rs. 17 lakh was granted to them, the Hindu reported. He also praised Uttarakhand and Haryana for becoming open defecation-free now. “I am happy cleanliness is no longer govt’s responsibility. With people’s participation, the strength increases manifold, ” the Hindu quoted Modi on saying.