Mumbai fog: Visibility affected, Railways forced to delay trains

The financial capital of India, Mumbai woke up to a dense layer of fog on Saturday morning, forcing the Indian Railways to delay the trains by 30 to 40 minutes. The Central Railways which had no other option but to change the time of these trains also appealed to the passengers to remain calm and not to resort to unlawful protests and further hinder train operations. A Central Railways spokesperson told The Indian Express that if commuters will resort to unlawful means like stopping trains, it will lead to further delay in the operations. He added that the visibility is poor in the suburban section beyond Kalyan.

“Due to heavy fog, trains are running around 30-40 minutes late. Sincere appeal to commuters not to resort to unlawful means of rail roko. This will further delay the train operations, inconveniencing all,” the Central Railway spokesperson said. SkyMet, however, predicts clear skies during the day, with temperatures rising to 31 degrees. The minimum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees. Overall, Saturday is likely to be warm and humid.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi is facing a similar situation where around 8 trains were cancelled while 15 others were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India. Two other trains were rescheduled. “The sky will be clear and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

The visibility stood at 2,500 metres and humidity was 73 per cent at 8.30 a.m. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, and the maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, also one notch above the season’s average.

Even though the environmental experts believe that Mumbai usually fares better than land-locked Delhi on the pollution front primarily because of sea breeze from the Arabian Sea, the recent incident of fog has led many to many questions, with Twitterati debating over what happened to Mumbai.