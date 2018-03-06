Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown in Kalachowki area, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area today. Fire fighting operations are underway.

A fire has been reported from a building located in the Kalachowki area at Mumbai’s Dattaram Lad Marg. The fire broke out at the godown of Eastel Metal Company, reported agencies. No casualty has been reported in the incident so far.

A total of eight fire tenders and six water tankers have been deployed to control the fire. The fire tenders have reached the spot and fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

Fire breaks out at a building in Kalachowki area, Dattaram Lad Marg in Mumbai. More details waited #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/fuhwogJ9AY — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a thick blanket of smoke emanating from the area where the godown is located. There are no reports of any casualty or injuries yet.

More details are awaited.