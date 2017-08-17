Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express looted, cash and valuables worth Rs 10-15 lakh stolen; passengers suspected

The incident came to light after passengers travelling on the train woke upto to find their cash and valuables missing. (Representational photo by IE)

The Rajdhani Express en route from Mumbai to Delhi was looted near Kota in Rajasthan in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident came to light after passengers traveling on the train woke up to find their cash and valuables missing. According to Indian Express, nine coaches on the Rajdhani Express that consisted of the AC-2 tier and AC-3 tier coaches were targeted by the thieves and cash and valuables worth Rs 10-15 lakh was stolen. This is one of the most high-profile cases of train theft in recent years as a handsome amount of money has been stolen and the Mumbai – Nizamuddin Rajdhani is considered as one of the premium and most sought-after trains for the route. Police suspect bona fide, ticket-holding passengers behind this case.

According to a preliminary assessment conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), the thieves are suspected to have got going after the train had crossed Vadodara at around 10.30 pm and most of the passengers had fallen asleep, as per IE. Reportedly, many of the passengers who have been robbed were drugged. Empty wallets and purses were found dumped near the toilets and vestibules of the train. As of now, a total of 11 passengers has filed FIRs in connection to the robbery.

Senior RPF official while talking about the incident said, “There was no chain-pulling, which is what local gangs do to flee after stealing. Plus, the circumstances in which empty wallets were found point towards bonafide passengers who did the job with ample time in hand.” Police concluded that the thieves looted the train near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh between 2 am and 3 am as Ratlam is the only stop for the train between Vadodara and Kota.

Rajinder Malik, Chief Security Commissioner, Jabalpur, West Central Railway was quoted by Indian Express saying, “We have tried to zero down on certain possibilities of the case. In past cases, the involvement of the catering staff has been witnessed, either partly or completely. We have taken statements from the staff present inside the train.”