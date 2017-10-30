Mumbai-Delhi flight incident: Civil Aviation Minister asks Jet Airways to put accused on No-Fly list immediately

A Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight on Monday morning made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport due to “detection of an onboard security threat”. (PTI image)

A Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight on Monday morning made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport due to “detection of an onboard security threat”. Taking a tough stance over the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju advised the airline to put the person, who was responsible for the incident, on No-Fly list immediately in addition to other statutory criminal action. Raju said that he was informed that person responsible for Jet Airways flight 339 incident was identified. It has been learnt that a man identified as Salla Birju has confessed that he had kept the ‘threatening note’ to destabilise operations in the Jet Airways flight.

Flight 9W 339, with 115 passengers and seven crew members, landed at Ahmedabad and all 122 people on board safely “deplaned”, a Jet Airways spokesperson said. The flight had taken off from Mumbai at 2.55 am and landed at Ahmedabad airport around 3.45 am. The flight was “diverted to Ahmedabad following the declaration of an emergency as per established security procedures, due to the detection of an onboard security threat”, the spokesperson said. A member of the cabin crew had found a “printed note” stating that there was a bomb in the belly, the cargo area, of the plane, a senior official of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) told PTI. The message was passed on to the pilot, who is believed to have pressed the hijack alert button, following which the plane made an emergency landing, he said.

“Our flight 9W 339 of October 30, 2017, a Boeing 737-900 from Mumbai to Delhi, diverted to Ahmedabad following declaration of an emergency as per established security procedures, due to the detection of an onboard security threat. The aircraft landed without incident at Ahmedabad and was parked at a remote bay, where all 115 guests and 7 crew members were safely deplaned,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

“We are extending full cooperation to the security agencies who are investigating the matter and are not in a position to comment further at this stage. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests and are making efforts to bring them to Delhi at the earliest,” the statement said.