Mumbai cop suspended for towing away car with woman, baby inside

(Source: video grab)

Top News Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

One day after the video of a police constable towing away a vehicle with a woman and baby inside went viral, he was suspended by the department. An inquiry has also been ordered and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that the matter will be dealt with “appropriately and sternly” once a report is submitted on Sunday. According to a report by The Indian Express, after the video was published on social media websites on Saturday, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), issued a statement that an inquiry had been ordered.

“It has prima facie been noticed that the safety of a woman and child was endangered in the said incident. Hence, pending inquiry, the constable is being placed under suspension. A decision about departmental action shall be taken after the inquiry report is received,” he added in his statement.

The incident took place on Friday at SV Road in Malad West. It was shot on camera by a bystander. This two-minute video shows a woman feeding her young child in a car even as it is towed by a towing vehicle with constable Shashank Rane seated in the front. The person shooting the video repeatedly yells at Rane to stop towing the car as it still has passengers in the back seat.

#TowingAwayHumanity | Do not know of any such video. Let there be an inquiry: Amitesh Kumar, Joint CP Traffic to CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/atcJbIbcFa — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 11, 2017

In this video, you can also hear the man shooting the video asking Rane if he will assume responsibility if something happens to the child. Rane is seen largely ignoring the man even as the camera is thrust in his face several times. Towards the end of the video, the woman accuses Rane of deliberately towing her car even though two other cars were parked illegally ahead of hers.