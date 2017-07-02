Mumbai Congress forms a cell for Hindu religious leaders

. It held its first meeting “to discuss and solve the problems faced by sant-mahant (priests/religious leaders) and temples”, city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said.(Reuters)

Mumbai unit of Congress has set up a special cell to address the problems of Hindu religious leaders. The cell, `Mumbai Sant Mahant Congress’, is headed by Dhyanyogi Omdasji Maharaj, trustee of Hanuman Siddhapith Mutt in suburban Vakola. It held its first meeting “to discuss and solve the problems faced by sant-mahant (priests/religious leaders) and temples”, city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said.

“False propaganda is being spread in the name of religion. The cell, consisting of priests, has been formed to put an end to this. In the last few years some political parties have spread a false message that the Congress is against the Hindu religion,” he said. “It’s true that the Congress is a secular party, but it is also true that Hinduism is a secular religion. Bringing together people of different faiths is a part of Hindu culture,” he said.

Mahatma Gandhi started his speeches with the bhajan `Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and this is the Congress culture too, Nirupam said. “We do not oppose the cow protection act brought in by the BJP government. But this does not mean lynching of people in the name of religion can be allowed. It amounts to going against the principles of your own religion, and one who does not respect his own religion cannot respect that of others,” the city Congress chief said.