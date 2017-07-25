Mumbai building collapse in Ghatkopar: Residents blame Shiv Sena leader for tragedy; ex MHADA chief wants cops to log FIR

There was a renovation work being carried out in the building. (ANI)

Mumbai building collapse in Ghatkopar: Residents of the 4-storey building that collapsed in Ghatkopar area have alleged that the incident occurred due to the renovation work that was being carried out in building. As per ANI report, work was being carried at the building, which was owned by Shiv Sena leader Sunil Sitap.”There was a renovation work being carried out in the building. There was a nursing home, named Sitap Nursing Home, at the ground floor of the building which is owned by a man Sunil Sitap, who is a local Shiv Sena leader . A meeting of residents was also called last night opposing this renovation work,” a resident was quoted as saying by the agency.

BMC is is however yet to probe the cause of the incident. “We will investigate the matter and take action against the culprits,” Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar told ANI. In the meantime, ex-minister of the state and former chairman of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Sachin Ahir has demanded that an FIR be registered against those responsible.

Speaking on the incident, Congress leader Praveen Chheda added that the onus of the compensation for the tragedy lies on Sitap. “Property belongs to Sena’s S. Sitap. He was running a hospital on the ground floor and was now going to run a guest house. The onus lies on him,” he told the news agency.

At least 9 people lost their lives and nearly 30 are believed to be trapped after the building collapsed. About 12 people have rescued so far and efforts are on to rescue others. Earlier, as many as 26 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Apart from fire engines, a number of ambulances were also sent the site, ANI said.