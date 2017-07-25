Mumbai building collapse in Ghatkopar: Over 30 feared trapped, 9 rescued rushed to hospital

The four-storey building is at the LBS Road, near Shreyas Cinema in the western part of the area. (Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai building collapse in Ghatkopar: A residential building in Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai collapsed this morning where more than 30 people are feared to be trapped under the debris, ANI reported. About nine people have been rescued so far. Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale told the Indian Express that about 14 fire tenders and two rescue vans have reached the spot and operations to rescue more people are under way. The four-storey building is at the LBS Road, near Shreyas Cinema in the western part of the area. It is a major incident according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a call at 10.43 a.m. and the fire trucks and disaster management teams rushed to the spot, Times of India reported. The cause of the collapse of the residential building is still unknown.

This is a huge blow to the Brihanmumbau Municipal Corporation especially after incidents involving killer potholes have emerged that have caught the nation’s attention. Recently, a woman biker was run over by a truck when she tried to avoid a pothole on a National Highway. In another incident, a former TV anchor died on the spot when a coconut tree fell on top of her. The building collapse adds to the mismanagement incidents related to the civic body that has been under public scrutiny for a while now.