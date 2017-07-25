Mumbai building collapse in Ghatkopar: CM Devendra Fadnavis visits site of tragedy, orders probe

BMC commissioner has been asked to submit the report within fifteen days, says CM. (ANI)

Mumbai building collapse in Ghatkopar: Hours after a building collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkoper area today claiming at least 12 lives, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the spot to inspect the rescue operations. The chief minister while speaking to reporters said that the offence has been registered and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner has been asked to submit the report within fifteen days. “Offence registered, police is investigating. I have directed BMC commissioner to investigate and submit report within 15 days”, the Maharashtra CM was quoted as saying.He further said that strict action will be taken against whoever found guilty of this incident, the agency report added further. As per PTI, at least 12 people lost their lives and 11 others have been injured in the incident after the four-storey residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar today.

Earlier the city’s civic body had put death toll to eight, which then revised it to seven. “The initial finding of eight dead was wrong. It was due to shifting of casualties between hospitals,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) chief fire officer P S Rahangdale was quoted as saying by PTI.

Residents of the building also claimed that some commercial activity was being carried out on the ground floor of the building when it collapsed. Among those who lost their lives include three-month-old baby and four women, Rahangdale said. He further added that most of the debris has been cleared and a search operation is still going on to check whether anybody still trapped under the rubble, he added.

As per a BMC official, the civic body’got a call at around 10.43 am about the accident. Soon after, fire engines, a rescue van and ambulances were rushed to the spot, the agency report added.

“When I came out of my building, I found a lot of dust, cries of people seeking help. I saw parts of the building collapse,” an eyewitness was quoted as saying by PTI.