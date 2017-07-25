Maximum city needs maximum makeover; Mumbai in mess; netizens react

Mumbai, Maharashtra capital and the financial capital of India always remains in headlines. (ANI photo)

Mumbai, Maharashtra capital and the financial capital of India always remains in headlines but for the past few weeks, the city is making news for all the wrong reasons. These reasons range from potholes to water logging to jams to building collapse and what not. As the death toll mounts, people are getting increasingly aggrieved. So what is common in all these problems and issues – no wonder, the root cause of all these problems is the lackadaisical attitude of civic authorities. India’s richest municipal corporation BMC was held responsible for these problems but it seems they still don’t want to pay any attention to it. Recently, Mumbai first hogged limelight negatively after RJ Malishka made a song on potholes. The song went viral. After this, a woman anchor was crushed as coconut tree fell on her in Chembur. And on Tuesday the worst thing happened. At least 8 people died so far after a four-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar. The debris of Sai Darshan building at Ghatkopar crashed with a roar around 10.30 AM. Now, people are taking to social media to express their anger against the authorities and as well as asking for a maximum makeover for the maximum city. Here are some of the reactions:-

Mumbai n Kolkatta have real dilapidated buildings, monsoons bring them down each year — Niharika Sahoo (@niharikasahoo) July 25, 2017

#BMC need to take Harsh decisions on these old buildings Collective Responsibility Of Residents too #Ghatkopar Mumbai’s Ghatkopar घाटकोपर — Sara Tendulkar (@SaraSachin_rt) July 25, 2017

If you love life don’t waste time for time is what life is made up of. “Mumbai’s Ghatkopar” — Aasha mishra (@SmileeMahi) July 25, 2017

A biker dies due to a pothole, a TV anchor gets crushed to death under a falling tree. How do we beware of the #monsoon mishaps. #Mumbai — Vaishali Gandhi (@vaishali178) July 25, 2017

BMC spends ₹4,000 crore ANNUALLY to repair Mumbai’s roads & yet NO relief from potholes. Do Mumbaikars even know who the Mayor is? — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) July 24, 2017

Mumbai has a pothole problem. They even made a song about it. pic.twitter.com/D1ch1ipbQQ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 25, 2017

Ghatkopar incident

Another 12 injured persons have been rescued from the rubble and efforts were on to extricate the others from under the debris of Sai Darshan building at Ghatkopar. Fourteen fire engines, rescue vans and ambulances besides teams of the state disaster management force were at the site, the BMC Disaster Control official said. A fire brigade officer said 30-40 persons were still feared trapped and rescue operations were going on. This was this monsoon’s first major house crash. The injured were rushed to hospitals. Unconfirmed reports put the deaths at 12. Around 12 families lived in the building which also housed a private hospital on the ground floor, IANS reported.