Mumbai boy stabs friend 54 times, walks to police station to confess crime; the reason will shock you to bits

The accused was allegedly enraged with Mohammed Afroz Alam Shaikh speaking in English, something he saw as an attempt to belittle him for his poor education.

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old stabbed his 18-year-old friend to death in Mumbai on Thursday. His crime? He was allegedly speaking to him in English. According to a Hindustan Times report, the 21-year-old slit his friend’s throat and stabbed him mercilessly at least 54 times. The accused was allegedly enraged with Mohammed Afroz Alam Shaikh speaking in English, something he saw as an attempt to belittle him for his poor education. The accused, identified as Mohammed Amir Abdul Wahid Rahin, walked to the nearby Shahu Nagar police station after committing the crime to confess the murder.

Police said that the accused reached the station around 1 am and confessed to the crime. He then guided them to an isolated spot near Raheja bridge in Mahim where the body was kept. Rahin told police that he was infuriated with Shaikh’s constant antics of demeaning him and he had been planning to murder him for a week. Rahin further told DB Thorat, senior police inspector, that he was waiting for the right time and the right location, police said.

On the pretext of treating Shaikh to a drink, Rahin on Wednesday night took him to Bandra and both bought a bottle of beer each. The accused then followed him to the toilet near the place where they were drinking and slit his throat.

When Shaikh fell to the ground, Rahin stabbed him 54 times and ensured he was dead. Shaikh had been stabbed in his throat and stomach and was declared dead on arrival at the Sion Hospital.

The deceased’s brother said that Shaikh had come from his native place Madhubani two years back and was to appear in the SSC exams. Though he filled forms for the examination, he appeared in none.