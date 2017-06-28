Mumbai blast accused Mustafa Dossa dead from cardiac failure; top 5 key takeaways

Mustafa Dossa, one of the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. (PTI)

Mustafa Dossa, one of the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast that resulted in the killing of many died today of cardiac arrest at Mumbai’s J J Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital earlier today around 3 PM after he complained of chest pain and had uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes and infection. TP Lahane, J J Hospital Dean confirmed the news of his death and said, “died at 2.30 pm due to cardiac arrest.” Here are 5 key takeaways about the Mumbai blast mastermind-

1. Mustafa Dossa, among five others including Abu Salem was recently convicted by the TADA Court under the charges of criminal conspiracy (Section 120B IPC) and various provisions of the TADA.

2. The CBI on June 27, sought capital punishment for Dossa after arguing that his role in the 1993 Mumbai Serial Blast was ‘more severe’ than that of Yakub Memon who was an accused in the same case and was hanged till death on July 3, 2015.

3. On June 16, the court, in the second leg of the trial in the blasts case, convicted five accused, including Dossa and gangster Abu Salem, under the charges of murder, conspiracy and sections of now repealed TADA, while the sixth accused Riyaz Siddiqui was convicted only under the TADA Act.

4. The prosecution in the Mumbai blast case accused Dossa along with Tiger Memon and Chhota Shakeel of organising training camps in Pakistan and in India.

5. In 2003, Dossa was arrested and found guilty for holding meetings in India and Dubai conspiring in the 1993 blasts. The TADA court convicted him for landing of arms and ammunitions and explosives in Rajgad and financing the landing and for making travel arrangements for people who met with Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, according to an Indian Express report.