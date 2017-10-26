Mumbai Bandra Fire: 2 injured after massive blaze breaks out near railway station; trains going to Bandra, Andheri on Harbour Line stopped

Mumbai Bandra Fire: Harbour line is affected. (ANI)

Mumbai Bandra Fire: A major fire broke out in a slum area in Behrampada on Thursday afternoon. The slum is near the Bandra station and as after the fire broke out thick black smoke was reported at the site as per ANI report. A demolition work was underway by authorities when the fire broke out in Behrampada area. As many as sixteen fire brigade engines and twelve water tankers were spotted at the site of the incident. The report added that following the incident authorities stopped people and commuters from using the east exit of the Bandra station. As per ANI report, fire is confined to hutments in the area of about 300×300 and skywalk of the railway station. Moreover, the fire is spreading towards South, North and East side of the station. So far no casualty has been reported as per CNN News 18 report.

According to officials, the fire seems to have been caused by a series of cylinder blasts. Authorities are investigating whether the fire was an attempt to delay the demolition drive. Two people have suffered minor injuries so far as per Indian Express report.

I’m outside #Bandra station right now and the fire is BIG now…help needed urgently !! pic.twitter.com/nglF9n93Oo

— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 26, 2017

Roaring fire right next to #Bandra East local train station … Looks bad..police not allowing any1 to get down 4m East side .. pic.twitter.com/YDIVjlx0Vr — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 26, 2017

Harbour line has been affected. The chief PRO of the Central Railway said, “We have stopped Harbour line up and down services from 4.25 pm as a precautionary measure owing to fire near the Bandra station on the east side,” as per PTI report. The fire broke out at 3:13 pm and at by 4:30 pm the fire brigade declared it as level six fire. As per CNN News 18 report, the fire is becoming difficult to control by the fire brigade. There is also heavy police deployment near the site.