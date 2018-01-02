Mumbai Bandh today: In Chembur, protesters vandalise Shiv Sena Shakha office

Protesters sought to vandalise Shiv Sena Shakha office, leaving the door broken. (Image Source: The Indian Express)

Mumbai Bandh today: Protesters have brought the city to a standstill a day after clashes between Dalits and Marathas hit Pune. The protests affected the daily life of citizens, especially in Chembur area. After causing a gridlock in the area, protesters sought to vandalise Shiv Sena Shakha office, leaving the door broken. Earlier in the morning, hundreds of people were seen at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar railways stations in Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar railway station in Kurla stalling train operations. Protesters even attempted to march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur, however, police restricted their movement before they could reach there. To ensure no untoward act happens, police even blocked traffic on the roads, including on the Sion Panvel highway. In the meantime in Pune, Maratha groups staged a protest. Reports of buses being vandalised came in following which bus services to Ahmednagar and Aurangabad were suspended.

The agitation erupted in the city of Mumbai after Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar called for a ‘bandh’ in Mumbai on Wednesday. He called for a ‘bandh’ after Dalit groups sought action against those involved in the violent clashes in Pune the day before.

In Bhima Koregaon near Pune, Dalits had gathered to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. During the event, clashes between Dalits and Maratha groups resulted in the death of one person.

In his reaction to the tragedy, Maharashtra CM Devendra Phadnavis ordered a CID enquiry and ordered assistance of Rs 10 lakh to be paid to his kin. Fadnavis also said, “A judicial enquiry into the Bhima Koregaon incident has been ordered.” He added, “Strict action will be taken against the all those who are spreading rumours & trying to invoke violence.”

On the incident, Congress leader Sharad Pawar said, “People have been going there for last 200 yrs, nothing like this ever happened. It was expected that more people will be there on the 200th anniversary. More attention was needed in the matter.”