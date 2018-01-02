Koregaon-Bhima clash: All you need to know about the violence that led to Mumbai Bandh calls

Protestors organised Rail roko agitation. (Picture: Indiamexpress.com)

The state of Maharashtra has reportedly witnessed violent clashes over the last two days in rural Pune and adjoining areas. Reports say that one person has been killed, while several others have been injured in the clashes between two communities. Security agencies are alert to avoid any unfortunate event. On Tuesday, there were calls for a bandh in Mumbai as several Dalit groups demanded action against those involved in the violent clashes in Pune.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial probe in the incident and a CID enquiry in the death of a youth in particular. He announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased. Here are some details about the incident

What led to the incident?

Lakhs of Dalits had gathered in the city to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon – a 200-year-old incident involving British colonial army and Marathas. This, however, was not a new exercise as it has been observed in the area for the past 200 years. As per police, another unrelated incident in adjoining villages fueled the controversy. As per officials, a case in nearby Vadhu Budruk could be the reason for the clashes, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report said that on December 29, someone put up a board near a structure believed to be the tomb of Govind Gopal Mahar in Vadhu Budruk village, about 5 km from Bhima Koregaon. The board hailed Mahar and said he defied the orders of Mughal king Aurangzeb and performed the last rites of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Mahar is a Dalit community. However, local Marathas believe that it was their ancestors who had performed the last rites of Sambhaji Maharaj.

After the board emerged, Marathas along with gram panchayat authorities took an objection and alleged the mentioning of false history having no documented evidence. The police further told The Indian Express that it was this board that led to a quarrel between the two communities. Sameday, an offence was registered by Dalit activists against 49 persons of Vadhu Budruk village under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Since then, a number of violent incidents have been recorded at various places. Hundreds of vehicles were damaged. Few others, including a fire tender and a police vehicle, were set on fire. Heavy police force was deployed at places where violence was reported. The District administration had activated mobile phone jammers to prevent the spread of rumours. One person, identified as Rahul Phatangale (28) of Sanaswadi, was reported killed in an attack by a mob. An offence of murder was lodged at Shikrapur police station.

What CM Devendra Fadnavis, others have said

– Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed people to not to pay attention to rumours. The chief minister said that a judicial probe has been ordered in the incident.

– The CM has also ordered a CID enquiry for the death of a youth and an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to his kin.

– Strict action will be taken against all those who are spreading rumours and trying to invoke violence, the CM said in the video posted online.

– Ramdas Athavale, MP: “Spoke to Maharashtra CM, demand that this matter should be inquired; action must be taken against the culprits so that such incidents don’t re-occur.”

– Sharad Pawar, NCP chief: “People have been going there for last 200 years, nothing like this ever happened. It was expected that more people will be there on the 200th anniversary. More attention was needed in the matter.”