Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed files petition in UN, seeks removal of his name off terror list

In a major development, 26/11 Mumbai Attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed has filed a petition in the United Nations seeking removal of his name from the list of dreaded terrorists in the world. It has been learnt that the petition was filed Lahore-based law firm, according to reports. The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head and LeT founder, who has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, was freed by Pakistan on November 24. Pakistan has justified the Saeed’s release, claiming that Islamabad was committed to the implementation of UNSC sanctions regime on terrorists. Notably, Saeed is a UN and US designated terrorist. Saeed, in his late 60s, was under house arrest for 297 days since January. The fire-brand cleric’s release had come ahead of the 9th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed. Saeed was individually designated by the UN under the Security Council Resolution 1267 in December, 2008.

It has been learnt that after the US, France has also conveyed its anguish to Pakistan over the release of Saeed. French diplomatic sources said here that Paris has conveyed its deep concern to Pakistan over the release of Saeed whose outfit was listed as a terror group by the Sanctions Committee of the UN. They said France and India will continue their “relentless” efforts to combat terrorism, and enhancing cooperation to deal with the menace will be an important aspect of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit here in early 2018.

In a strong reaction, India on Friday expressed outrage over Saeed’s release, calling it an attempt by Pakistan to mainstream proscribed terrorists and a reflection of its continuing support to non-state actors. On Saturday, the US also demanded immediate re-arrest and prosecution of Saeed, warning Islamabad that there would be “repercussions” for bilateral ties if it fails to take “decisive action” against the notorious terrorist.