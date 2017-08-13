Mulayam Singh Yadav to address rally in Etawah first time after Samajwadi Party faced defeat in UP elections

For the first time after the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will address a public meeting on August 15. (PTI)

For the first time after the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will address a public meeting on August 15. Mulayam Singh is going to attend the event which will be organised in the Yadav bastion of Etawah on Tuesday by his brother Shivpal Yadav’s loyalists who were expelled from the party or were sidelined by Akhilesh Yadav during the last one year, as reported by The Indian Express. Mulayam’s decision to address the rally comes a few days after he removed four senior leaders who are close to Akhilesh from the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Trust and were have been replaced by Shivpal’s loyalists.

The members of the outfit – ‘Mulayam ke Log’ – that was set up after Akhilesh removed Mulayam from the post of the SP national president following a feud in the family and the party on January 1, are going to organise the event ‘show of strength’. As per the report, they have also invited SP national president Akhilesh, but it was uncertain if he will turn up for the event or not.

Sunil Yadav, the former SP Etawah president who was removed from the post after Akhilesh appointed Naresh Uttam as the state party president was quoted as saying that the local workers of SP for the last 16 years have been taking out Shraddhanjali Yatra in the city on Independence Day. He further added that this year, Mulayam will be the chief guest and will also address a grand public meeting. Sunil Yadav, who is also the founder member of Mulayam ke Log, said a huge gathering is expected at the rally. He added that Shivpal will flag off the Shraddhanjali Yatra.

While reacting about the rally, Udaiveer Singh who is SP MLC and Akhilesh loyalist was quoted as saying that the party will have no problem if any non-political organisation holds any such programme.