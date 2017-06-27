Mulayam Singh Yadav goes to jail to meet rape accused Gayatri Prajapati, says SP leader being targeted like a terrorist

Mulayam Singh Yadav after meeting Gayatri Prajapati at the Lucknow District Jail. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav met rape accused party leader and former Minister Gayatri Prajapati on Tuesday afternoon at the Lucknow District Jail. Right after the meeting, Mulayam defended the SP leader and told the reporters that Prajapati is being targeted as if he is a terrorist. “False campaign is being initiated against Gayatri Prajapati; he is being targeted as if he is a terrorist,” Mulayam was quoted saying by news agency ANI. According to a report by CNN News-18, Mulayam Singh added that he will meet the DGP and complain in this regard. The former Uttar Pradesh CM questioned as to how can there be a rape when the woman did not even visit Prajapati’s house!

Talking about the students who were sent to jail for showing flags to CM Yogi Adityanath, Mulayam defended them and said it is a democratic right. He said BJP government is trying to suppress the feelings of these students. The SP leader said he will complain about the treatment meted out to these students to Prime Minister and the President. Yadav added that when he went to jail during the Emergency, he was treated well. Gayatri Prajapati who was absconding since February 27 was finally arrested on March 15 from Lucknow.

#WATCH: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav meets former Minister and gangrape accused Gayatri Prajapati in Lucknow jail pic.twitter.com/GI2n7pUHFf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 27, 2017

Earlier this month, the Lucknow Police had filed a charge sheet against the 49-year-old politician and six others for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter. A Chitrakoot-based woman corporator had alleged that Prajapati and his aides had raped her and attempted to molest her minor daughter in 2014. A FIR was registered on February 17 against Prajapati and six others on a directive of the Supreme Court.

At the time of his arrest, Prajapati had claimed innocence. “This is a conspiracy to malign me,” he had said, adding that he was prepared to undergo a narco test to bring out the truth.