  3. Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party; here is how twitterati reacted

In a significant turn of events amid the continuing family feud within the Samajwadi Party (SP), the party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had today expelled his son and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with the party's general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, from the party for six years.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2016 10:39 PM
Mulayam Singh Yadav, stated that the action to expel Akhilesh and Ram Gopal was taken to save the party. (File Photo) Mulayam Singh Yadav, stated that the action to expel Akhilesh and Ram Gopal was taken to save the party. (File Photo)

In a significant turn of events amid the continuing family feud within the Samajwadi Party (SP), the party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had today expelled his son and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with the party’s general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, from the party for six years. Days before the election commission announces the dates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, citing ‘gross indiscipline’, Mulayam Singh Yadav, stated that the action to expel Akhilesh and Ram Gopal was taken to save the party which he had built through hard efforts. Following the expulsion Ram Gopal Yadav claimed that the party chief’s sudden decision to expel party heads, without waiting for a reply for the show-cause notice, was an unconstitutional move. However, as the feud within the ruling party of the poll bound state continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had stated the SP in-fight as a ‘scripted drama’ to divert people’s attention from the ‘all-round failures’ of Akhilesh Yadav’s state government.

And as the internal fight with in the Samajwadi party heats up ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, here is how twitterati reacted at Mullayam Singh Yadav’s strong step to expell his son from the party:

Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh Yadav had issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for issuing candidate list separately for the upcoming elections.

