Mulayam Singh expells son Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party; check-out top quotes leading up to sacking

Mulayam said that the new chief minister of the state will be announced in due course. (ANI)

In an unprecedented move Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav today expelled the incumbent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his son Akhilesh Yadav along with party leader Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for indulging in anti-party activities. Mulayam said that the new chief minister of the state will be announced in due course. The decision has come as a shock to SP cadres and they gathered near both Akhilesh’s and Mulayam’s residences. Posters of Shivpal have been torn down and slogans are being raised in favour of the UP CM. What brought matters to the head was when Mulayam ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate, saying, “SP has no tradition of projecting anyone as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Some parties do it, and in the process bite the dust. In SP, the legislators elect their leader.” With Mulayam also not paying heed to Akhilesh’s list of candidates to fight UP polls, an upset UP CM said, “The list does not include names of certain candidates who are sure to win. I will take it up with the SP chief and tell him that some of them have done really good work and they should be given tickets.” Thereafter, Akhilesh went to extent of telling his ‘rebels’ to fight the election independently, which in turn infuriated Mulayam. Here are the top quotes leading up to the expulsions today:

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief

“Maine akele hi party banaya thi; Inka kya yogdaan hain? Ram Gopal aur Akhilesh Yadav party khatam kar rahe hain. Mukhyamantri main tay karunga kaun hoga.Akhilesh kya maafi mangega woh toh ladta hai, pita (father) manta hoga toh dekha jayega.”

#WATCH Akhilesh kya maafi mangega woh toh ladta hai, pita (father) manta hoga toh dekha jayega, says SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/3RODK9uQKQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

Ram Gopal Yadav

”Ye kehte hain ki humara koi yogdaan nahi, lekin jab gairon ki beech vote maangne jana hota hai toh meri hi zaroorat padti hai. Chunav mei malum padega ki kaun kitna logon mei acceptable hai.”

“It is definitely Netaji’s party, but once Akhilesh takes reign, he will take the party forward much more than Netaji did. However, there are some people who want to take the party backward and unfortunately these are the people who are with Netaji.”

Lucknow: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav expelled for six years from Samajwadi Party; Supporters gather outside his residence. pic.twitter.com/s0TbWY1ObW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

p;

Indal Singh, SP MLA from Malihabad

“The Chief Minister called us. He instructed us to go to our respective constituencies and prepare for the elections”

Ghulam Nabi Azad

“Politics is a game of possibilities…You cannot rule out any possibility in politics.”

Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson

“The people of this country will finally name Samajwadi Party as Parivarwadi party because they have nothing to do with samaj. They only think about their parivar and are only concerned about the welfare of singular family.”

#WATCH Supporters gather outside Akhilesh Yadav’s residence, raise slogans in his support after SP Chief expelled him for 6 years from party pic.twitter.com/x5OFePsLVD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

Indal Singh, Samajwadi Party MLA

“We are blessed to be Akhileshwadi. Mulayam is our role model, he is our ‘neta’ (leader) but today people of Uttar Pradesh need Akhilesh. And there have been some conspiracies against him.”

Shrikant Sharma, BJP National Secretary

“Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has betrayed the people of Uttar Pradesh with the all-round failures of his government. He has not fulfilled any promise. People are feeling betrayed. What is happening in SP is a scripted drama to divert people’s attention.”

SP leader Gaurav Bhatia

”There might be some difference of opinion, but those will be resolved through meaningful dialogue. Let’s not underestimate the power of dialogue and reconciliation.”