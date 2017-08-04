TMC Vice President Mukul Roy quashes claims of joining BJP, says reports are baseless

TMC Vice-President’s clarified his part and said, “I am not leaving my party. And, I am not joining the BJP.” (PTI)

Denying reports of joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader and former Railways minister Mukul Roy on Friday said that he is neither leaving TMC nor joining BJP. Roy’s clarification came in the wake of speculations that he was set to join the BJP. While speaking to ANI, the parliamentarian called the reports of him planning to leave TMC as baseless. A day after six sacked MLAs of Tripura unit of the Trinamool Congress joined the BJP, TMC Vice-President’s clarified his part and said, “I am not leaving my party. And, I am not joining the BJP.”

Mukul Roy in the year 2015, was removed from the post of all India general secretary of Trinamool Congress for his alleged role in the Saradha chit fund scam. While in the next year itself, he made an emphatic comeback as the party’s vice-president in the run-up to the Assembly polls in 2016.

Meanwhile, the MLAs who were sacked from TMC will meet BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi today, PTI reported. Report also suggests that the MLAs along with their supporters would join in a public meeting on Monday in the presence of party General Secretary Ram Madhav, Convener of North-East Democratic Alliance and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state party President, Biplab Deb and party’s Tripura observer, Sunil Deodhar.

The sacked MLAs had announced that they would not vote for a candidate in the presidential poll who was supported by CPI-M. Former Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Sudip Roy Barman and five other MLAs had quit Congress in protest against the party’s electoral understanding with the CPI(M) in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections and had joined the TMC. They were, however, sacked from TMC after they had openly announced their support for Kovind.