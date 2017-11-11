Mukul Roy takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee, says West Bengal reeling under dengue, CM busy with film festivals

Talking about the film festival Banerjee said, ” “One cannot dream about spending his entire life by shouting ‘Zindabad’ and raise party flag for 24 hours in a day. Life means living with your culture, people of your country and their traditions.”

Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who recently joined BJP, took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent film festival which was inaugurated in Kolkata on Friday. Founder member of TMC took a dig at CM saying that she is inaugurating film festival at a time when people in the state are dying of dengue. Mukul Roy speaking at a rally in Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata, his first after joining BJP has also alleged that Mamata met Saradha Group chairman Sudipto Sen several times and that Sen had agreed to invest Rs 840 crore in several sectors. Mamata Banerjee was quick enough o call the allegations baseless. Talking about the film festival Banerjee said, ” “One cannot dream about spending his entire life by shouting ‘Zindabad’ and raise party flag for 24 hours in a day. Life means living with your culture, people of your country and their traditions.”

Banerjee further said, ” “Why we should not celebrate Durga puja, Kali puja. Why we can’t celebrate art and culture festivals like ‘Jatra Utsab’ and ‘Natok Utsav.’ We will observe each and every festival as there are 13 festivals in a span of 12 months in Bengal which is known in Bengali as ‘Baro Mase Tero Parbon.” New entrant in the BJP league, Mukul Roy speaking at the rally targeted the CM for her alleged involvement in the Saradha scam and also talked on the dengue outbreak in the state. Roy further alleged, ” “Everyone asked me why I left Trinamool. I answer today. Mamata Banerjee has changed. The promises which were made to the people before coming to power were not kept. I was present at the meeting in Delo Bungalow (in Kalimpong) with Kunal Ghosh(suspended Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP) when she met Sudipto Sen. She met Sen several times, including at a Bengali newspaper’s office and at the residence of Suvaprassanna (renowned painter known to be close to Mamata). Sen agreed to invest Rs 840 crore in media, tourism and buying ambulances.”

(With Agency Inputs)