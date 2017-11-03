Mukul Roy joins BJP, says proud privilege to work under PM Modi

Roy had quit the Trinamool Congress and resigned his Rajya Sabha seat citing “lack of principle” as his compulsion to leave a party of which he was a founding member

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy on Friday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Roy said that it will be his privilege to work under PM Narendra Modi’s guidance. “Today I have Joined BJP and it’s my proud privilege to work under PM Modi,” Roy said. On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Roy’s experience will benefit the BJP. “Happy to inform that Mukul Roy is joining BJP, we welcome him, his experience will surely benefit us,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said. Once the second-in-command in the TMC after Chief Minister Banerjee, Roy was suspended for six years for anti-party activities last month. The TMC had accused him of hobnobbing with the BJP.

Earlier Roy had quit the Trinamool Congress and resigned his Rajya Sabha seat citing “lack of principle” as his compulsion to leave a party of which he was a founding member, according to PTI. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday held West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for Roy quitting her party. While talking about the same he was quoted saying, “Mamataji throws down the very steps which she climbs up on. There are many examples.

You became the CM with the help of Mukul Roy’s organisational skills…he was forced to quit. Who do you (Mamata Banerjee) belong to? Whoever supports you, you try to destroy them.”

On Thursday, PTI quoted the Bharatiya Janata Party saying the process of the former Trinamool leader’s inclusion is in progress. Vijayvargiya had earlier said Roy had expressed his wish to join the BJP to the party’s West Bengal unit.

Further details awaited.