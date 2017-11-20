Mukul Roy files plea against phone tapping; Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, West Bengal government

Roy, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has approached the Delhi High Court alleging that his mobile phone was being tapped for many months now. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and West Bengal government on a plea that was filed by the Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy against the Mamata Banerjee government. Roy alleged that the government was involved in getting his phone tapped. Roy, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has approached the Delhi High Court alleging that his mobile phone was being tapped for many months now. Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to the Union Telecom Ministry, West Bengal government, telecom service provider Vodafone and others and asked them to file their response by December 7 in a sealed cover.

He sought direction to his telecom service provider to submit in the court if any communication was issued by the Centre or the West Bengal government to intercept telephonic messages originating from or received by him or any of his relatives. He claimed the West Bengal government had been tapping phones of several other persons not belonging to the TMC.