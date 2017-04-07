‘Mukhya Mantri Yojna’ to replace ‘Samajwadi’ in all government schemes, orders Yogi Adityanath government, Sidharth Nath Singh tweets

The second cabinet meeting of Uttar Pradesh will be held on April 11, posted Sidharth Nath Singh on Twitter. (Twitter)

The new Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will wipe off the name of Samajwadi Party (SP) from the states many schemes that the previous Akhilesh Yadav regime had named after its own party. Now the Adityanath-led government has decided to change the names of all state government’s schemes and replace it with a less party-oriented “Mukhya Mantri Yojana” – this will apply to all earlier named schemes that have ‘Samajwadi’ in their name. In a late night tweet on Thursday, UP health minister Sidharth Nath Singh announced the changes. In his tweet, Singh said, “All State Samajwadi named schemes to be now called Mukhya Mantri Yojna & Central schemes by central names in UP”. The minister further on Friday morning shared that he will meet union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi on the day to discuss Central schemes for Uttar Pradesh.

All State Samajwadi named schemes to b now called Mukhya Mantri Yojna & Central schemes by central names in UP — Sidharth Nath Singh (@sidharthnsingh) April 6, 2017

2nd Cabinet Meeting of @myogiadityanath govt on 11th April — Sidharth Nath Singh (@sidharthnsingh) April 6, 2017

In its tenure, Akhilesh Yadav-led UP government started several schemes of public welfare named ‘Samajwadi’ including ‘Samajwadi Pension Yojana’. The ambitious scheme was launched with an aim to provide Rs 500 per month to poor women and cover at least 50 lakh beneficiaries in the state. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was made the brand ambassador of the scheme. Samajwadi Kisan evam Sarvahit Insurance Scheme was also announced in the budget presented in February, this year. Besides these and some others, the former government had announced another ‘Samajwadi’ scheme before the crucial assembly polls named ‘Samajwadi Smart Phone scheme’. The move that replicated SP’s experiment of promising free laptops to students ahead of 2012 state polls, said to provide free distribution of smartphones.

WATCH | Siddharth Nath Singh Clarifies On Meat Crackdown

Meanwhile, Sidharth Nath Singh also announced the date of second cabinet meeting of Uttar Pradesh. In his tweet, Singh shared that the meeting will be held on April 11, a week after the previous meeting. The first meeting of UP cabinet was called on April 4, after over two weeks of the formation of the BJP government in the state. In the meeting, chaired by CM Adityanath, nine important decision were taken including clearance of the proposal to waive loans of small and marginalised farmers, which marked the fulfilling of BJP’s one of the most important poll promises. A total amount of Rs 36,359 crore farm loan was waived off by the state government. No more illegal slaughter houses will be allowed to be set up in the state, approval of the proposal to buy 100 percent wheat crop of farmers across the state were some other decisions taken in the first meeting.