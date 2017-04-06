Alwar cow vigilante attack: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says the incident never happened

Alwar Attack: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said in Rajya Sabha that Alwar incident never happened. (PTI file)

Alwar attack: The Centre has denied that ‘gau rakshaks’ carried out an attack on five men in Alwar, Rajasthan in which one man lost his life. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday and reported by the media. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that no such incident, as reported by media, took place in Alwar.

Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry had first raised the issue in the Upper House, saying the “gau rakshaks” attacked vehicles transporting cattle and killed a man, while others were injured.

However, Naqvi responded: “No such incident, as being reported, has taken place on the ground. The media report which are being cited, the concerned state government has already condemned.”

Naqvi also appealed that everyone should practise some restraint on this sensitive issue: “Even as three people have been arrested in connection with an attack on a group of five men by alleged cow vigilantes that led to the death of one man on Wednesday, the Centre on Thursday said such incident didn’t happen.”

Alwar police have arrested three people in connection with the attack on a group of five men by alleged cow vigilantes that led to the death of a man on Wednesday. The deceased was identifies as Pehlu Khan. Reports had said that the attackers suspected that Khan and others were smuggling cows through Rajasthan. Khad had succumed to his injuries on Monday night.

The incident happened on April 1 when Khan and others were returning from a fair in Jaipur where they had purchased a few cows.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Khan was a dairy farmer and he wasn’t smuggling the cattle for slaughter.

Reports said that the alleged “gau rakshaks” were associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. They stopped Khan’s vehicle on NH 8, alleging that they were illegally transporting cows.

Police have registered an FIR and a probe in underway in connection with the case.